APD investigating moped crash in SE Albuquerque

July 26, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating a car crash on Central and Eubank.

Officials report that the crash was between a vehicle and a moped.

According to police one female has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

Police have closed the area and is asking people to see an alternate route. 

This is an ongoing investigation, stay tuned with KOB 4 and KOB.com.


