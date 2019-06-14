APD investigating crash involving pedestrian
Joshua Panas
June 14, 2019 02:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian in Albuquerque Friday afternoon.
Police have closed Mountain between 2nd Street and 3rd Street while they investigate.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The pedestrian's condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
