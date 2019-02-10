APD investigating dead body found in arroyo
Christina Rodriguez
February 10, 2019 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating after finding a woman's body in an arroyo near Montgomery and I-25.
Police haven't determined a cause of death.
She has not been identified yet.
Created: February 10, 2019 04:23 PM
