APD investigating dead body found in arroyo

Christina Rodriguez
February 10, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating after finding a woman's body in an arroyo near Montgomery and I-25. 

Police haven't determined a cause of death. 

She has not been identified yet. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 10, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: February 10, 2019 04:23 PM

