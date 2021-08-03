APD investigating downtown homicide

Photo: Christian Marcelli
Photo: Christian Marcelli
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 03, 2021 07:29 AM
Created: August 03, 2021 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Valley Area Commend officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at Gold Ave. and Seventh St. shortly after 4 a.m. with an unconscious person in it.
When officers arrived, they discovered the individual was injured. Rescue personnel then arrived and determined the individual died.
Homicide detectives are on-scene investigating the situation. Details are still pending.
According to APD, this is the 77th homicide victim of 2021 and the fifth victim over the last week.
