APD investigating downtown homicide

APD investigating downtown homicide Photo: Christian Marcelli

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 03, 2021 07:29 AM
Created: August 03, 2021 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Valley Area Commend officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at Gold Ave. and Seventh St. shortly after 4 a.m. with an unconscious person in it.

When officers arrived, they discovered the individual was injured. Rescue personnel then arrived and determined the individual died. 

Homicide detectives are on-scene investigating the situation. Details are still pending. 

According to APD, this is the 77th homicide victim of 2021 and the fifth victim over the last week. 


