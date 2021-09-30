APD investigating fatal hit-and-run north of airport | KOB 4
APD investigating fatal hit-and-run north of airport

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 30, 2021 12:47 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 10:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  – APD on Thursday morning began an investigation into an overnight hit-and-run crash north of the Sunport. 

Officers responded to reports of a crash at Girard Boulevard SE and Vail Avenue SE, at around 4 a.m. Thursday. The investigation found a pedestrian was walking east across Girard, near the Vail intersection, when an older gray sedan was traveling north on Girard and struck the pedestrian. The driver fled and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if speed and/or alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 


