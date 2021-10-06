APD investigating fatal shooting near Old Town | KOB 4
APD investigating fatal shooting near Old Town

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 06, 2021 10:55 AM
Created: October 06, 2021 09:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Old Town. 

According to APD, a man was shot and killed in front of the Central Grill at Central Avenue and Rio Grande Boulevard NW. 

Police blocked traffic along Central where it converges with Lomas Boulevard. Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next several hours and buses have been diverted as a result of the ongoing APD investigation.  

Isaac Candelaria, 18, was killed by Elijah Amos, 19, in a Jan. 2019 shooting outside of the Central Grill.  


