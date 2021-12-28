APD investigating missing 52-year-old man found murdered in Belen

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 28, 2021 02:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man are under investigation by police after his body was discovered in Belen.
APD's missing persons and homicide units are working with the state Fire Marshal and police in Belen, where Michael Yarbrough, 52, was discovered following a vehicle fire earlier this month.
Yarbrough was reported missing to APD on Dec. 21.
Yarbrough's death is being treated as a homicide. Police say detectives are working to determine where the murder took place.
