APD investigating Monday morning stabbing near UNM

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 09, 2021 10:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- APD is investigating a Monday morning stabbing near the University of New Mexico.
According to APD, the stabbing occurred on University Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard at approximately 9:28 a.m. Monday.
The suspect was identified as a 5-foot-4-inch-tall, 100-lb. Hispanic male with dark hair in a bun, large gauged earlobes and tattoos behind the ears. He ran west on Lomas NE.
If you have any information regarding the incident or notice any suspicious behavior, contact UNM PD at 505-277-2241.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update with more details.
