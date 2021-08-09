APD investigating Monday morning stabbing near UNM | KOB 4

APD investigating Monday morning stabbing near UNM

APD investigating Monday morning stabbing near UNM

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 09, 2021 10:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- APD is investigating a Monday morning stabbing near the University of New Mexico.

According to APD, the stabbing occurred on University Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard at approximately 9:28 a.m. Monday. 

The suspect was identified as a 5-foot-4-inch-tall, 100-lb. Hispanic male with dark hair in a bun, large gauged earlobes and tattoos behind the ears. He ran west on Lomas NE. 

If you have any information regarding the incident or notice any suspicious behavior, contact UNM PD at 505-277-2241. 

This is a developing story and we will continue to update with more details. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

CDC: Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox
CDC: Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox
Santa Fe Police Department amends drug testing policy
Santa Fe Police Department amends drug testing policy
Man shot, killed on Albuquerque's far West Side
Man shot, killed on Albuquerque's far West Side
Man who hit and killed Albuquerque woman heads to court
Man who hit and killed Albuquerque woman heads to court
Hundreds of cyclists compete in Albuquerque despite smoke
Hundreds of cyclists compete in Albuquerque despite smoke