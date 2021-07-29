APD investigating overnight homicide near UNM | KOB 4
APD investigating overnight homicide near UNM

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: July 29, 2021 09:28 AM
Created: July 29, 2021 09:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE – Officers responded to a shooting call at the Quick Track convenience store at 1720 Central Ave. S.E. overnight.

Officers found a deceased man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to initiate an investigation. Details are limited at this time.

According to APD, this is the 73rd homicide so far this year. 


