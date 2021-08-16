APD investigating overnight homicide in SE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 16, 2021 08:19 AM
Created: August 16, 2021 08:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Officers with APD were dispatched Sunday night to 8614 Central Ave. S.E., near the corner of Central and Wyoming, about a man in the middle of the road.
Officers arrived to the scene at around 10 p.m. Sunday and found a man who was killed by blunt force trauma.
Homicide detectives are conducting interviews and are inquiring about additional witnesses and surveillance that may provide about what happened. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
According to the latest APD data, this is the city's 81st homicide of the year, which would break the record number of homicides APD investigated in 2019.
