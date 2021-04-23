APD investigating second homicide in less than 24 hours

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: April 23, 2021 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating its second homicide in less than 24 hours.
Police said they were called to the 900 block of Locus Place, which is near the Big I.
That's where they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect as been released.
Albuquerque police are also investigating a homicide that occurred late Thursday night. Police said a woman was found dead on Central near Vermont.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company