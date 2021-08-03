APD investigating second Tuesday morning homicide | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD investigating second Tuesday morning homicide

Christian Marcelli Christian Marcelli | 

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 03, 2021 07:52 AM
Created: August 03, 2021 07:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- APD homicide detectives are investigating a second Tuesday morning homicide at the Motel 6, 1000 Avenida Cesar Chavez S.E.

Southeast Area Command officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. and found an individual who died. 

According to APD, this is the 78th homicide of 2021 and the sixth homicide in the last week. Further details are still pending.


