APD investigating second Tuesday morning homicide

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 03, 2021 07:52 AM
Created: August 03, 2021 07:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- APD homicide detectives are investigating a second Tuesday morning homicide at the Motel 6, 1000 Avenida Cesar Chavez S.E.
Southeast Area Command officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. and found an individual who died.
According to APD, this is the 78th homicide of 2021 and the sixth homicide in the last week. Further details are still pending.
