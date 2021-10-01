APD investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old | KOB 4

APD investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 01, 2021 06:08 PM
Created: October 01, 2021 06:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old child in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police said officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a call at the Meadowbrook mobile home park on San Pedro. According to APD, a child was found dead at a mobile home in the park, prompting detectives to begin an investigation.

Police did not provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


