Police respond to child death in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police respond to child death in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
September 20, 2019 07:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are on scene of a child death in southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers are at the 1600 block of Corriz SW.

"Detectives are on scene, as with all unattended deaths," Tixier wrote in an email. "But at this time, nothing appears suspicious."

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: September 20, 2019 07:33 AM
Created: September 20, 2019 07:20 AM

