APD investigating Thursday morning homicide in NE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 18, 2021 01:04 PM
Created: November 18, 2021 09:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating a homicide Thursday morning in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers were dispatched to the Copper Ridge Apartments, at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said a passerby called about a woman who appeared to have been shot.
Officers arrived on scene and found a woman who appeared to have been shot while inside of a vehicle. Police said she had succumbed to her injuries prior to their arrival.
An investigation was formally launched at around 8 a.m.
This is the second homicide investigation to be conducted within Albuquerque city limits in the last 12 hours. A man was found fatally stabbed Wednesday night at a Dion's in northwest Albuquerque.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KOB 4 and kob.com for more updates.
