Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 02, 2021 04:26 PM
Created: December 02, 2021 03:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury crash in northeast Albuquerque.
Police said officers responded to Pennsylvania Street and Montgomery Boulevard where a single-vehicle crash occurred.
One person was reportedly seriously injured.
