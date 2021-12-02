Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 02, 2021 04:26 PM
Created: December 02, 2021 03:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury crash in northeast Albuquerque.

Police said officers responded to Pennsylvania Street and Montgomery Boulevard where a single-vehicle crash occurred.

One person was reportedly seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


