APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 24, 2020 06:41 AM
Created: January 24, 2020 02:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department confirms at least one officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning. There was a heavy police presence near Del Mastro and Benevides in southwest Albuquerque.

Detectives had been investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday near Casa Florida and Gunnison in northwest Albuquerque. They identified a suspect and found him near Del Mastro and Benevides, where they attempted to take him into custody. 

Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said at least one officer exchanged gunshots with the suspect. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital before being released to police. 

Police said a gun was discovered at the scene. Police have not said whether any officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


