APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department confirms at least one officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning. There was a heavy police presence near Del Mastro and Benevides in southwest Albuquerque.

Detectives had been investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday near Casa Florida and Gunnison in northwest Albuquerque. They identified a suspect and found him near Del Mastro and Benevides, where they attempted to take him into custody.