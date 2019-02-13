APD issued 38 citations for littering in nearly a year | KOB 4
APD issued 38 citations for littering in nearly a year

Ryan Laughlin
February 13, 2019 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Police Department has written a total of 38 tickets for littering in about a year.

KOB 4 obtained a document that shows from December 2017 to October 2018, no more than seven citations were issued in a single month.

APD has said in the past that an officer has to actually witness someone in the act of littering to issue a ticket.

Despite the low number of citations, city councilor Cynthia Borrego sponsored an ordinance to increase first-time littering offenses from $150 to $250. A second offense will cost a person $350. Each offense thereafter will cost $500.

The low number of citations doesn’t mean people aren’t littering. According to the city's solid waste department, the block-by-block cleanup team who take care of downtown costs taxpayers $300,000 a year.

Another $300,000 is spent to clean up highways around the city.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: February 13, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: February 13, 2019 05:35 PM

