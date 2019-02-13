APD issued 38 citations for littering in nearly a year
Ryan Laughlin
February 13, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Police Department has written a total of 38 tickets for littering in about a year.
KOB 4 obtained a document that shows from December 2017 to October 2018, no more than seven citations were issued in a single month.
APD has said in the past that an officer has to actually witness someone in the act of littering to issue a ticket.
Despite the low number of citations, city councilor Cynthia Borrego sponsored an ordinance to increase first-time littering offenses from $150 to $250. A second offense will cost a person $350. Each offense thereafter will cost $500.
The low number of citations doesn’t mean people aren’t littering. According to the city's solid waste department, the block-by-block cleanup team who take care of downtown costs taxpayers $300,000 a year.
Another $300,000 is spent to clean up highways around the city.
