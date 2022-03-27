APD issues Brittany Alert for missing 32-year-old woman

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 27, 2022 01:57 PM
Created: March 27, 2022 01:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque police are seeking the public's help in locating missing 32-year-old Anna Marie Bainallen.
Bainallen was reported missing after leaving her Albuquerque group home at 10200 McKnight Ave NE on March 21. She suffers from severe diminished capacity and has been deemed incompetent by the courts.
According to APD, Bainallen doesn't know how to get home and was known to be in the area of UNM Hospital.
Officials say she was last seen carrying a white purse and wearing a black or gray sweatshirt, black leggings and blue/orange shoes. Bainallen is described as 5 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Please notify Bainallen’s guardian Melinda Broussard at telephone number 505-228-2889 or APD with any information.
