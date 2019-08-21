APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes

Ryan Laughlin
August 21, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ART bus lanes soon won’t look so empty as ART bus drivers begin training. For Albuquerque drivers, this means APD will be issuing more warnings reminding drivers not to drive in the bus lanes.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, law enforcement gave out 45 warnings alone to drivers using the lanes incorrectly.

KOB 4 asked drivers if they were even aware the lanes were in use for training bus drivers.

“I haven’t even seen a bus yet,” said one Albuquerque driver.

The ART buses are supposed to be fully operational in early 2020.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 21, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: August 21, 2019 05:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
Advertisement




APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school