APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
Ryan Laughlin
August 21, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ART bus lanes soon won’t look so empty as ART bus drivers begin training. For Albuquerque drivers, this means APD will be issuing more warnings reminding drivers not to drive in the bus lanes.
On Tuesday, law enforcement gave out 45 warnings alone to drivers using the lanes incorrectly.
KOB 4 asked drivers if they were even aware the lanes were in use for training bus drivers.
“I haven’t even seen a bus yet,” said one Albuquerque driver.
The ART buses are supposed to be fully operational in early 2020.
