APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
Joshua Panas
July 25, 2019 09:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Police Department (APD) K-9 Sjef is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake.
According to tweet from APD, the rattlesnake bit Sjef, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, while he was sleeping inside his kennel.
APD reports that Sjef is receiving care, but is OK.
The rattlesnake was not caught, but APD said a "snakehunt" is underway.
Sjef has been with the department since 2013. He has helped apprehend a number of high-profile offenders, including Davon Lymon who shot and killed APD officer Daniel Webster.
