APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake

Joshua Panas
July 25, 2019 09:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Police Department (APD) K-9 Sjef is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

According to tweet from APD, the rattlesnake bit Sjef, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, while he was sleeping inside his kennel.

APD reports that Sjef is receiving care, but is OK.

The rattlesnake was not caught, but APD said a "snakehunt" is underway.

Sjef has been with the department since 2013. He has helped apprehend a number of high-profile offenders, including Davon Lymon who shot and killed APD officer Daniel Webster. 

