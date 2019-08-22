APD K-9 to return to work after suffering rattlesnake bite | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD K-9 to return to work after suffering rattlesnake bite

Joy Wang
August 22, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police K-9, Sjef, has been training to get back to work, nearly a month after suffering a rattlesnake bite.

Advertisement

In late July, Sjef was unrecognizable. His face was extremely swollen.

“I just immediately knew, like hey, I need to take him to get some help right away,” said APD Sgt. Michael Hernandez. “He needs that anti-venom right away because if not, he can go to basically shock and pass away.”

Hernandez said Sjef is a tough dog. He’s jumped out of helicopters, trained with the military and secret service and caught dozens of suspects.

“We have accomplished a lot in our career,” Hernandez said.

After three days in the hospital and a couple of weeks of recovering, Sjef got a refresher in police work.

The K-9 Unit practices different scenarios.

“Our police service dogs are all apprehension dogs, so it's very imperative that one they're fit athletically,” Hernandez said. “And then they're also performing the jobs that we need them to do while searching and protecting police officers.”

Sjef will return to duty on Friday.

Credits

Joy Wang


Created: August 22, 2019 10:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
Man accused of killing Marine has violent history
Man accused of killing Marine has violent history
NM law protects parents who want to surrender their newborn baby
NM law protects parents who want to surrender their newborn baby
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release
Advertisement




Police union calling for study to determine how many more officers APD needs
Police union calling for study to determine how many more officers APD needs
APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
APD: Officers, shot killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release
APD K-9 to return to work after suffering rattlesnake bite
APD K-9 to return to work after suffering rattlesnake bite