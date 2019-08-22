APD K-9 to return to work after suffering rattlesnake bite

Hernandez said Sjef is a tough dog. He’s jumped out of helicopters, trained with the military and secret service and caught dozens of suspects.

“We have accomplished a lot in our career,” Hernandez said.

After three days in the hospital and a couple of weeks of recovering, Sjef got a refresher in police work.

The K-9 Unit practices different scenarios.

“Our police service dogs are all apprehension dogs, so it's very imperative that one they're fit athletically,” Hernandez said. “And then they're also performing the jobs that we need them to do while searching and protecting police officers.”

Sjef will return to duty on Friday.