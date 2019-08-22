APD K-9 to return to work after suffering rattlesnake bite
Joy Wang
August 22, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police K-9, Sjef, has been training to get back to work, nearly a month after suffering a rattlesnake bite.
In late July, Sjef was unrecognizable. His face was extremely swollen.
“I just immediately knew, like hey, I need to take him to get some help right away,” said APD Sgt. Michael Hernandez. “He needs that anti-venom right away because if not, he can go to basically shock and pass away.”
Hernandez said Sjef is a tough dog. He’s jumped out of helicopters, trained with the military and secret service and caught dozens of suspects.
“We have accomplished a lot in our career,” Hernandez said.
After three days in the hospital and a couple of weeks of recovering, Sjef got a refresher in police work.
The K-9 Unit practices different scenarios.
“Our police service dogs are all apprehension dogs, so it's very imperative that one they're fit athletically,” Hernandez said. “And then they're also performing the jobs that we need them to do while searching and protecting police officers.”
Sjef will return to duty on Friday.
