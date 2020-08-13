APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight "laser attack" on one of their helicopters.

Police said APD's Air 2 helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport early Thursday morning after a laser attack. According to a release, APD's flight officer, who assists the pilot, was almost taken to the hospital and could have vision damage due to the attack.