APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 13, 2020 12:18 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 11:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight "laser attack" on one of their helicopters.
Police said APD's Air 2 helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport early Thursday morning after a laser attack. According to a release, APD's flight officer, who assists the pilot, was almost taken to the hospital and could have vision damage due to the attack.
Police said Air 2 was on a routine patrol around 2 a.m. near Copper and Virginia when they first encountered a laser. As the pilot tried moving away, the laser was aimed at them about three or four more times.
APD spokesperson Rebecca Atkins said the incident will be reported to both the FAA and the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 853-STOP.
