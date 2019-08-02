APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash | KOB 4
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash

Joshua Panas
August 02, 2019 08:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has launched two investigations following the death of a teenager who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Manuel Tapia was hit at Coors Bypass and Ellison on July 17 after the driver failed to stop for police. Tapia died hours later. 

Juan Carlos Ramirez was arrested several days later. APD's Traffic Division is handling Tapia's death investigation.

APD's Internal Affairs Department is also investigating whether officers followed policies related to the traffic stop. Officers are only allowed to pursue a vehicle if the driver "presents a clear and immediate serious threat to the safety."

APD said it would release additional facts about each investigation as they become available.

Updated: August 02, 2019 08:44 PM
Created: August 02, 2019 05:51 PM

