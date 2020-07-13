APD launches 5th homicide investigation in past 48 hours at Coronado Park | KOB 4
APD launches 5th homicide investigation in past 48 hours at Coronado Park

Justine Lopez
Created: July 13, 2020 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers were dispatched to Coronado Park Monday evening in reference to a homicide.

Police said they received a call of two male subjects battering a third subject. The caller said one subject possibly had a shovel.

The battered victim was mortally wounded when officers arrived to the scene.

A homicide call out has been made. 

This is the fifth homicide investigation that has been launched since Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 for more updates.


