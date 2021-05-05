APD launches ambassador program to build trust with various communities | KOB 4
APD launches ambassador program to build trust with various communities

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 05, 2021 06:37 PM
Created: May 05, 2021 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new program is being launched in Albuquerque to help bridge the gap between police and communities that may not completely trust officers.

"For us, this really is a part of a new way going forward for law enforcement," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The APD Ambassador Program will designate an officer for refugees, Hispanics, Asians, veterans, LGBTQ+ and African American communities.

Members of the Black New Mexico Movement, an advocacy group, is cautiously optimistic that the program will help mend relationships.

"I mean, everything so far sounds good, looks good. It's happening. At this point, it's the first step," said Torrance Green of the Black New Mexico Movement. "We'll see what happens next, we'll see what happens in the future. But, it's good to see the see city, APD, working together-- looking for a solution and at least trying."
 


