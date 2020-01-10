APD launches Facebook page to combat auto thefts | KOB 4
APD launches Facebook page to combat auto thefts

Joy Wang
Updated: January 10, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: January 10, 2020 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has started an online campaign to help fight against car thefts.

The Albuquerque Police Department now has its own Facebook page that is dedicated to stolen vehicles.

“It's something we actually created about a year ago, and we just never really followed through,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. “The Auto Theft Unit, you know, was so busy arresting people.”

The page will include information about car thefts. In addition, it will provide suspect photos.

“We want the public to know and we want to see who these people are and who the offenders are and if they do have tips to let us know for sure,” Gallegos said.

APD emphasizes it's important for the department to focus on auto theft because officials believe it's often a gateway crime to other types of criminal behavior.


