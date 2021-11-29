APD launches homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD launches homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: November 29, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: November 29, 2021 09:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD launched a homicide investigation in the southeast part of the city Monday night. 

Police said they received a call around 8:27 p.m. of two men in a physical altercation in the alley behind 112 Vassar Dr. SE. 

Officials said a caller advised dispatch that one male was hitting the other with a tree branch. 

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered one male dead. 

APD currently has one person detained. 

By KOB 4’s count, this is the 104th homicide of the year so far. 

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


