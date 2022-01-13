APD launches two overnight homicide investigations

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 13, 2022 06:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque police detectives are investigating two homicides that occurred overnight.
Shortly before midnight, Wednesday, officers were notified of a ShotSpotter activation at the Albuquerque Inn. Officers responded and located a man at the motel who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Hours later, officers responded to a report of a deceased individual in the alley behind the businesses at 1401 San Pedro Dr. N.E. Officers arrived and found the individual who was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Officer responded to a suspected homicide in southwest Albuquerque around 7 p.m., hours before launching a homicide investigation at the Albuquerque Inn for a separate incident.
All three homicides are actively being investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 and kob.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company