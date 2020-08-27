APD launches web page to raise awareness about child abuse

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 27, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department launched its Saving Jane web page Thursday.
The web page allows the public to learn, donate and volunteer to help stop child abuse.
"We want to make sure we're providing a resource at this point in time and awareness to make sure people are being diligent as they can to help us out," said APD Lt. Nicholas Sanders.
According to APD, the department received more than 14,000 reports of child abuse in 2019. The department has reportedly seen a drop in calls in 2020.
"The number of reports are down, and that is one reason why I wanted to look for avenues to ensure that we're able to get resources and information out to bring awareness to this," Sanders said.
Police believe the pandemic has led to a drop in reports.
"During the time we went to the stay-at-home, the work-at-home kind of avenue, our numbers went really down, that again--because third party individuals were not interacting with children, children didn't necessarily have a safe outlet to speak up to interact now," Sanders said.
Click here to visit the Saving Jane web page or call 1-855-333-7233 to report a suspected case of child abuse.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company