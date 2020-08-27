APD launches web page to raise awareness about child abuse

"The number of reports are down, and that is one reason why I wanted to look for avenues to ensure that we're able to get resources and information out to bring awareness to this," Sanders said.

Police believe the pandemic has led to a drop in reports.

"During the time we went to the stay-at-home, the work-at-home kind of avenue, our numbers went really down, that again--because third party individuals were not interacting with children, children didn't necessarily have a safe outlet to speak up to interact now," Sanders said.

Click here to visit the Saving Jane web page or call 1-855-333-7233 to report a suspected case of child abuse.