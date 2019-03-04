APD leadership at odds with others in law enforcement over gun control bills

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department said Chief Mike Geier and Deputy Chief Harold Medina support the legislation, along with several detectives on the force.

But according to the police union president, APD’s stance does not line up with the opinions of most of the officers in the department.

“Bad guys aren't going to get background checks on guns,” said Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association.

Willoughby said the proposals look good on paper, but he doesn’t believe they will help reduce crime.

“It is a feel-good piece of legislation that is going to be unenforceable,” Willoughby said. “I would be willing to bet you in the next 12 months there will be nobody prosecuted under this particular piece of legislation.”

One proposed bill would expand background checks on gun sales, another would require guns to be removed from a home if there's a protective order for domestic violence.

The Albuquerque police union shares the opinions of dozens of the state's county sheriffs.

“Our concern here in Bernalillo County is that we want stronger legislation and hold people accountable that are stealing weapons and hold them accountable if they use them in violent crimes,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies Association expressed their agreement with Gonzales in a letter.

It says, "It is not the lack of laws placing the citizens of Bernalillo County at risk. It is the inability or unwillingness of the courts to enforce the penalties of existing laws."