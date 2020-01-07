APD: Lobo basketball player accused of attempted rape

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 07, 2020 12:23 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 12:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Carlton Bragg will be back on the floor with the Lobo basketball team Tuesday night. New information released from the Albuquerque Police Department has revealed why he was suspended in the first place.
According to a police report, Bragg is under investigation for attempted rape. A woman had gone to the Family Advocacy Center to report the incident in November. She said that after a night of drinking in August, Bragg tried multiple times to forcefully unbutton her pants without her consent.
Bragg told police nothing inappropriate happened. He has not been charged with a crime, and UNM reinstated him to the team Friday.
Lobo Coach Paul Weir spoke Monday about what Bragg brings to the team.
"Carlton is obviously our biggest player, shot block, he's our best rebounder," Weir said. "When you lose someone of that profile, it changes your team."
Lobo player J.J. Caldwell is still suspended for battery allegations against him. He is suing the University of New Mexico for violating his right to due process.
Caldwell has also not been charged. He was suspended from the team, banned from campus and kicked out of his dorm.
The two separate cases have been forwarded to the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office for further investigation.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company