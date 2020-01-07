APD: Lobo basketball player accused of attempted rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Carlton Bragg will be back on the floor with the Lobo basketball team Tuesday night. New information released from the Albuquerque Police Department has revealed why he was suspended in the first place.

According to a police report, Bragg is under investigation for attempted rape. A woman had gone to the Family Advocacy Center to report the incident in November. She said that after a night of drinking in August, Bragg tried multiple times to forcefully unbutton her pants without her consent.