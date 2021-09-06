APD locates guardians of 2-year-old boy found alone Saturday morning

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD located the relatives of a 2-year-old boy found early Saturday morning in northeast Albuquerque.
The boy is safe and in CYFD custody after being found near the area of Juan Tabo and Central. A woman was seen carrying the boy shortly before officers found him.
An investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine what led up to the incident.
APD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the guardians of this 2 year-old boy. Found around 5am in the area of Juan Tabo and Central. He is approx. 2'6", 30lbs, brown hair and eyes. If you have any information about who he or his guardians are, please contact 242-COPS. pic.twitter.com/Soddr48f5t
