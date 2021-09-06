APD locates guardians of 2-year-old boy found alone Saturday morning | KOB 4
APD locates guardians of 2-year-old boy found alone Saturday morning

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 06, 2021 08:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD located the relatives of a 2-year-old boy found early Saturday morning in northeast Albuquerque. 

The boy is safe and in CYFD custody after being found near the area of Juan Tabo and Central. A woman was seen carrying the boy shortly before officers found him.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine what led up to the incident.

— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) September 4, 2021


