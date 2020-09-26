APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 26, 2020 02:34 PM
Created: September 26, 2020 02:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police say detectives are following up on leads to find the person who drove into a crowd of protesters Friday night.

“This is a priority for us and we are following up on solid leads to identify the driver who is responsible for this dangerous action,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Police said they were not aware that protesters would be in the street. After receiving reports that a car drove into the crowd, police said they set up a perimeter to control traffic.

“We have attempted and we continue to try to work with protesters so we can make appropriate plans to allow for peaceful demonstrations,” Chief Medina said. “We want to keep protesters safe, while also keeping streets safe for anyone in the area of protests. It is very dangerous for protesters to attempt to block roads with their own vehicles.”

Protesters told KOB 4 that no one was hurt when the car drove into the crowd. 


