APD: Loss Prevention Officer shot at Cottonwood Mall

File Image of Cottonwood Mall 

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 09, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: November 09, 2020 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department said a Loss Prevention Officer was shot while trying to aprehend a shoplifter Monday. 

The incident happened at the Dillard's in Cottonwood Mall, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital, according to police. They said his wound is "non-critical." He is reportedly in stable condition.

Police did not say if the suspect was arrested. 


