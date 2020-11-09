APD: Loss Prevention Officer shot at Cottonwood Mall

|
|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 09, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: November 09, 2020 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department said a Loss Prevention Officer was shot while trying to aprehend a shoplifter Monday.
The incident happened at the Dillard's in Cottonwood Mall, police said.
The officer was taken to the hospital, according to police. They said his wound is "non-critical." He is reportedly in stable condition.
Police did not say if the suspect was arrested.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company