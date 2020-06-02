APD lunches investigation after officers met with a group ahead of Monday protest

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police Department announced they're investigating an incident after officers met with a group preparing to march in Monday's Black Lives Matter protest.
APD said the contact was not sanctioned by the department.
In a tweet posted Tuesday, APD officials said "APD opposes vigilante actions and attempts by civilians to intervene in planned, peaceful protests. We also discourage the presence of armed civilians at protests, which has the potential to escalate violence, not prevent it."
