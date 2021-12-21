APD: Main Police Station vandalized by 'repeat offender'

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the second time in two weeks, APD responded to the main police station regarding a vandalism call.
Officers responded around midnight and identified Jennifer Otte, 45, who was reportedly spray painting vulgarities on the walls, stairs, planters, benches and glass doors on the south side of the building. While trying to talk to her, officers reported she was 'actively' vandalizing the building's exterior with spray paint.
Otte was arrested and charged with one count of felony criminal property damage and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespassing. She was booked into MDC with no issues.
Otte was previously booked into MDC on a felony criminal damage charge for similar vandalism at the main police station Dec. 15. She was released from jail a few days later, however.
Clean-up crews are working to clean up the vandalism.
