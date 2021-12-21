APD: Main Police Station vandalized by 'repeat offender'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the second time in two weeks, APD responded to the main police station regarding a vandalism call.

Officers responded around midnight and identified Jennifer Otte, 45, who was reportedly spray painting vulgarities on the walls, stairs, planters, benches and glass doors on the south side of the building. While trying to talk to her, officers reported she was 'actively' vandalizing the building's exterior with spray paint.