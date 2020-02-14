APD: Man arrested after DNA links him to two cold cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sex Crimes detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have used DNA evidence from the rape kit backlog to identify an offender tied to two rape cases from over a decade ago.

“As we eliminate the backlog, we are starting to see the results during follow-up investigations,” Sergeant Amanda Wild said. “Our Sex Crimes detectives and victim advocates are working hard to solve crimes and bring closure for survivors.”