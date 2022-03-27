APD: Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard | KOB 4
APD: Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 27, 2022 05:42 PM
Created: March 27, 2022 05:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say there was an incident Sunday night involving a gun at the same sports bar where there was a deadly shooting last year. 

Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Gomez was arrested after reportedly pulling a gun on a security guard. The two struggled for that gun, but fortunately no one was hurt.

This happened at Ojos Locos Sports Bar. Last fall, one person was killed and three more injured in a shooting there.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on the Nightbeat -- we'll have an update on the suspect in that case, and more details on how last night's incident played out.


