APD: Man arrested for fatal DWI crash was driving almost 100 mph

Salazar and four passengers in his SUV were transported to a local hospital. Upon release, Salazar was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, open container and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Salazar was arrested Nov. 16 for a similar incident in Roswell where he was involved in a single-car crash after speeding. Salazar fled the scene on foot but was captured and arrested on several charges, including DWI and resisting arrest. Police found more than $4,300 in cash on Salazar and several firearms.

Salazar remains in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center. The district attorney has filed for pretrial detention.