APD: Man arrested for fatal DWI crash was driving almost 100 mph

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a man accused of a fatal DWI crash last week was driving 96 mph at the time of impact.
Officers downloaded data from 19-year-old Casino Salazar's Chevrolet SUV and determined he was driving nearly 100 mph in an area with a posted speed limit of 40 mph.
Officers also executed search warrants on Salazar's SUV and seized three Glock handguns, one 1911 handgun, one AR-15 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, miscellaneous ammunition and 185 grams of THC wax in the vehicle.
Salazar was driving westbound on Montgomery at around 7 p.m. Nov. 20, when his SUV struck a silver GMC turning northbound onto Morris Street. The silver GMC was driven by 58-year-old Kevin Barton who was killed as a result of the crash.
Salazar and four passengers in his SUV were transported to a local hospital. Upon release, Salazar was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, open container and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Salazar was arrested Nov. 16 for a similar incident in Roswell where he was involved in a single-car crash after speeding. Salazar fled the scene on foot but was captured and arrested on several charges, including DWI and resisting arrest. Police found more than $4,300 in cash on Salazar and several firearms.
Salazar remains in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center. The district attorney has filed for pretrial detention.
