APD: Man arrested in connection to the murder of Sean Markey
October 28, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD officers arrested 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia on Monday in connection to the murder of Sean Markey.
Markey, a senior at Sandia High School, was shot and killed during a high school homecoming party in NE Albuquerque Sept. 29.
Garcia has been charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
