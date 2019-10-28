APD: Man arrested in connection to the murder of Sean Markey | KOB 4
APD: Man arrested in connection to the murder of Sean Markey

KOB Web Staff
October 28, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD officers arrested 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia on Monday in connection to the murder of Sean Markey.

Markey, a senior at Sandia High School, was shot and killed during a high school homecoming party in NE Albuquerque Sept. 29. 

Garcia has been charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Updated: October 28, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: October 28, 2019 10:00 PM

