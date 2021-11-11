APD: Man barricaded in gas station, Rio Grande near I-40 closed

Joy Wang, KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 11, 2021 07:38 AM
Created: November 11, 2021 07:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD responded Thursday morning to reports of a break-in at a northwest Albuquerque gas station.
Officers arrived and learned someone was barricaded in the Speedway gas station, at 924 Rio Grande Blvd NW, after setting off an alarm at around 2 a.m. The crisis intervention team was called to the scene after learning the man threatened to hurt himself.
At around 5:30 a.m., officers blocked off parts of Rio Grande Boulevard near the scene. The eastbound Rio Grande exit was also blocked off.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
