APD: Man confesses to shooting sister

Updated: October 10, 2021 04:54 PM
Created: October 10, 2021 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 32-year-old Steven Archuleta Jr. for allegedly killing his own sister this summer.
Archuleta Jr. was arrested overnight and APD said he shot his sister, Catherine Sanchez, in the face at her apartment back in July – right in front of her children.
Police said Archuleta called 911 and turned himself in on Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, Archuleta allegedly killed his sister after an incident involving her daughter.
KOB 4 spoke to Sanchez's family shortly after the shooting.
"Not me or any of family, my little sister and brother deserve this. In their whole life, they've been through a lot even though they're so young,” said Cyruize Galbreth, victim’s stepson.
According to the criminal complaint, Archuleta told police he wanted to get Sanchez's children into foster care to try and cover up the incident.
He is expected in court later this week.
