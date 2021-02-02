APD: Man dies after shooting in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4

APD: Man dies after shooting in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2021 03:35 PM
Created: February 02, 2021 03:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

Police were called to the area near Central and Juan Tabo in response to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they said that they found an unresponsive man in a trailer. 

Police said it appears that all of the parties involved were on scene when officers arrived. 

However, they did not say whether any arrests were made.

APD said there were 14 homicides in January. This is the first homicide investigation of February. 


