APD: Man fatally shot in the chest in NE Albuquerque apartment

Updated: February 12, 2022 09:17 PM
Created: February 12, 2022 08:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating another homicide Saturday.
Police say a man was shot in the chest Saturday morning at an apartment near San Mateo and Montgomery. He died at the scene.
APD says several witnesses are being interviewed.
By KOB 4’s count, this is the 12th homicide for Albuquerque police this year.
