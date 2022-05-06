APD: Man fatally shot near Central and Eubank

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police investigated a fatal shooting Thursday night at an intersection near Central Avenue and Eubank Boulevard.
Around 10 p.m., police received reports of a shots-fired call, at Garcia Street and Buena Ventura Road, from their gunshot detection system and concerned citizens in the area. According to them, a man was lying in the middle of the road and a possible red sedan fled the scene.
Officers arrived and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene after an attempt to save him was unsuccessful.
Detectives investigated the scene, including mapping out the scene, locating evidence and reviewing witnesses' testimony and surveillance video.
If you have any information, contact APD at 242-COPS.
