APD: Man found dead in apartment complex parking lot

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 19, 2021 10:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an overnight homicide in northeast Albuquerque. 

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to 4057 Montgomery Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning in response to shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex. 

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area. Information is limited at this time. 

This is the 24th homicide in Albuquerque this year and the fourth homicide this month, according to APD's latest data

