APD: Man found dead in apartment complex

"So, what's going on behind me is detectives are currently working on a search warrant for the residence. Once they serve that warrant, they'll be able to process the scene and collect more information as to what occurred in there," said APD Violent Crimes Section Lt. Ray Delgreco.

This is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not released the identity of the victim. They are asking that anyone saw anything suspicious at that apartment complex, to call crime stoppers at 242-COPS.