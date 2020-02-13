APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 13, 2020 10:16 AM
Created: February 13, 2020 06:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were investigating a homicide near Pennsylvania and Indian School Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Hoffman NE at 3:15 a.m. in response to a shooting. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that police found a man slumped at the wheel with signs of trauma.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived on scene and declared the man dead. A homicide call-out was initiated.
Police said there is no suspect information to release. The victim's identity is also unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
