APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 13, 2020 10:16 AM
Created: February 13, 2020 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were investigating a homicide near Pennsylvania and Indian School Thursday morning. 

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Hoffman NE at 3:15 a.m. in response to a shooting. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that police found a man slumped at the wheel with signs of trauma. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived on scene and declared the man dead. A homicide call-out was initiated.

Police said there is no suspect information to release. The victim's identity is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


