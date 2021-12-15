APD: Man found fatally shot inside apartment

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 15, 2021 02:58 PM
Created: December 15, 2021 02:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have launched a homicide investigation on the 3400 block of Aztec NE.
Police said officers respond to an apartment complex and found a man fatally shot inside an apartment.
This is the 108th homicide under APD investigation this year. Information is limited at this time.
