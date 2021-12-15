APD: Man found fatally shot inside apartment | KOB 4

APD: Man found fatally shot inside apartment

APD: Man found fatally shot inside apartment

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 15, 2021 02:58 PM
Created: December 15, 2021 02:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have launched a homicide investigation on the 3400 block of Aztec NE.

Police said officers respond to an apartment complex and found a man fatally shot inside an apartment.

This is the 108th homicide under APD investigation this year. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation
NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation
Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
Mass vaccination site now open at Expo New Mexico
Mass vaccination site now open at Expo New Mexico
Suspect arrested for vandalizing Albuquerque's Main Police Station
Suspect arrested for vandalizing Albuquerque's Main Police Station